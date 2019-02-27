Buddy Bell and Chelsea Roark: Are they still together following My Big Fat Fabulous Life breakup?

Buddy Bell has been a lot to handle this season on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. From his new sobriety to his relationship with Chelsea Roark, there has been plenty of ups and downs.

Whitney Thore asked Buddy and Chelsea to watch her house while she went to Alaska with her parents and friends. He wasn’t invited because Heather Sykes would be there and following their split, things were awkward.

The relationship implodes

During a phone call between Whitney Thore and Buddy Bell, it is revealed that his relationship with Chelsea Roark was over. This wasn’t terribly shocking as there was some thought that being newly-sober and jumping into a relationship wasn’t a good idea. While it is unclear why they broke up, it isn’t shocking to My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers.

After sharing plenty of photos with Chelsea on Instagram, Buddy seemingly stopped. In fact, all of the images have been removed. There was speculation the two may have stayed together and waited for the show to air, but that no longer appears to be the case.

What is Buddy Bell up to now?

It doesn’t look like Buddy has found anyone new yet. His social media remains focused on himself and the places he visits. Sobriety is an important part of his journey and despite the ups and downs, Bell has not given in to the temptation of alcohol or drugs.

Some viewers of My Big Fat Fabulous Life think there may be something happening between Whitney Thore and Buddy Bell now that his relationship with Chelsea Roark is over. Will they go down that road again?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on TLC.