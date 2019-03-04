Million Dollar Listing star Ryan Serhant welcomes daughter: What’s the baby’s name?

Over the weekend, Ryan Serhant surprised everyone by revealing that he and his wife, Emilia Bechrakis, had welcomed their baby daughter into the world.

The Million Dollar Listing New York star had kept the pregnancy quiet for months, as many didn’t even realize she was pregnant. They welcomed their daughter into the world on Feb. 26 but waited a few days to spill the news.

But in their birth announcement, they left out one important detail — the baby girl’s name. That’s what we’re all wondering right now.

Since the couple has been so great at keeping the pregnancy a secret, it’s no wonder that they aren’t dishing the girl’s name just yet. And there could be a legal reason for that.

If they are currently filming Season 8 of Million Dollar Listing New York, Ryan and Emilia could be bound by a contract. This could be why they didn’t share the pregnancy news, as their journey had been filmed for the show.

This could also mean that the name reveal will be saved for the show.

But since they both appear traditional and proud of their heritage, we can guess that the baby girl will have a Greek-influenced name, and will most likely have Serhant as the last name.

Back in September, we actually guessed that she could be pregnant. The couple took a trip to Greece and talked about how this was a very important trip for them. At the time, she would have been around 12 weeks pregnant.

In photos, Emilia would cover her body and her belly, possibly because she was already showing a little bit. On Million Dollar Listing New York, the couple had been honest about wanting a family, but also about how they had failed several times and how they were worried they would fail with IVF.

Emilia Bechrakis also shared an Instagram post about her daughter’s arrival, calling her daughter “babylino.”

While this most likely isn’t her name, it is an adorable nickname for the new bundle of joy.

We’ve previously guessed that Million Dollar Listing New York Season 8 will air on Bravo later this year. Even though the network hasn’t announced anything yet, it’s almost certain that the show will return given its success on Bravo.