Million Dollar Listing New York season 8: When are the agents returning to Bravo?

Million Dollar Listing New York has become one of Bravo’s biggest hits in the Million Dollar Listing franchise. Even though the Los Angeles show was the original one, the New York show quickly proved that it could compete with the best.

Since the New York show premiered back in 2012, Miami and San Francisco versions have also filmed and aired on Bravo, though with no renewals.

Million Dollar Listing New York has just wrapped its 7th season, wrapping up another 12-episode season on September 4th. The show currently follows Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serhant, and Steve Gold.

Ryan and Fredrik have been on the show since the beginning, and Steve joined in 2017, replacing Luis D. Ortiz who was on the show from season 2 through 5.

Even though Bravo hasn’t announced the future of Million Dollar Listing New York, it’s quite possible that the show will return next year. While the ratings have been consistent throughout the previous five years, coming in just under one million each week, there’s much more to the show’s success.

Million Dollar Listing New York is the one show in the franchise that has been nominated for two Emmy Awards. Despite not winning, the show was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program in both 2014 and 2015.

In addition, the agents offer great storylines that go beyond the real estate market. Not only do these agents share the struggles of busy schedules, relationships, and difficult clients, but they are also opening up about the struggles of IVF and pregnancy. While Fredrik now has twins, Ryan Serhant and Emilia could be pregnant with their first child.

If Million Dollar Listing New York returns, expect a premiere date to fall around May, June or July in 2019.