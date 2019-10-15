Meghan King Edmonds on The Real Housewives of Orange County: Why did she leave the show?

Meghan King Edmonds was once part of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She joined the franchise during Season 10 and exited following completion of Season 12. A lot happened for Edmonds while on the show, but since then, things have gotten even crazier.

While on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Meghan King Edmonds got pregnant with her first child. She filmed for one season when Aspen was a baby, but that was almost too much to handle. Critics came out of the woodwork offering advice and slamming the new mom. Motherhood combined with filming the reality show took a toll on Edmonds.

Since leaving, Meghan King Edmonds has welcomed twin boys. She got pregnant before Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Orange County began filming and chose not to return to the show. Edmonds had filmed while pregnant once, and doing it again was not appealing.

There have also been some marital issues between Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds since she has been on the show. A few months ago, it was revealed that he was possibly having an affair with a well-known baseball player chaser.

At first, Jim denied the allegations, but it did eventually come out that inappropriate exchanges did happen. Meghan was open about it on her blog, and she has continued to work toward the issues in her marriage to stay with him.

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans will get to see Meghan King Edmonds on an episode this season. She was in town and was invited to a gathering by some of the housewives. Remember, things have been rocky between Meghan and some of the gals on RHOC. A brief return and cameo appearance on The Real Housewives of Orange County is just enough to get the drama going.

Currently, Meghan King Edmonds is building her dream home in St. Louis. She has remained out of the big spotlight following her departure from The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she was thrown back in following her husband’s misdeeds. It is unlikely that she would come back to the show, especially because she will be based in Missouri full-time now.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.