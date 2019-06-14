Is Jim Edmonds cheating on Meghan King Edmonds?

Jim Edmonds is front and center with another cheating scandal on his hands. He married Meghan King in 2014 and the couple has three young children together. Now, reports have surfaced that indicate everything isn’t going as planned between the couple.

Meghan King Edmonds appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County from Season 10 through the end of Season 12. During her time on the show, Jim Edmonds wasn’t very present. He was traveling for work and she was learning to live in Orange County after being transplanted from St. Louis.

Cheating isn’t something new for Jim Edmonds. He has been known to be a bit of a playboy in the past but things appeared to be different with Meghan. Now, there is a brand new scandal that was cracked wide open.

According to All About the Tea, Jim Edmonds was texting and sending graphic photos of his genitals to a woman known as the baseball madame. The blog has exclusive photos and even a voicemail that was reportedly left for the madame by Meghan King Edmonds.

In response to the bombshell revelations yesterday, Jim Edmonds released a statement to Us Weekly admitting he had a “lapse in judgment” but denied there was any physical contact with the person. He did, however, admit that he engaged in a conversation that was inappropriate.

As of now, there are no details surrounding what the couple plans to do amid this scandal. Jim Edmonds released the statement and apologized to his wife. They are no longer a part of The Real Housewives of Orange County series so a resolution between them may not be made public.