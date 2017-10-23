Monsters and Critics
Meet the cast of Scared Famous on VH1

Scared Famous

Scared Famous features a spooktacular cast from VH1’s best reality shows

Scared Famous is a new series on VH1 featuring a whole haunting of reality TV stars who are ready to endure living in one of America’s most haunted houses for a chance to win $100,000 for charity.

But who are the celebrities making up the cast? Here’s our run-down of the reality stars on the show…

Alaska

Alaska could never be accused of being shy

Alaska is a musical artist and was the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars back in 2016.

Her two studio albums reached the Billboard Dance Album top five and she’s even co-written a novel for young adults.

Her motto is “If you’re not wearing nails, you are not doing drag”.

Alaska is unlikely to shy away from anything — and certainly not a ghost!

Don Benjamin

Don Benjamin looks good and he can rap a fair bit as well

Don Benjamin is an America’s Next Top Model finalist who got his breaks as a model for the likes of RocaWear, Guess and Pink Dolphin.

More recently he’s been rapping and has a debut album out soon. Expect to see a lot more of Benjamin over the next few months.

Drita D’Avanzo

Drita D’Avanzo is nobody’s fool and always stands up for weaker people

Lady Boss Drita D’Avanzo takes no prisoners on Mob Wives and is a woman of strong character who really hates bullies.

She also has her own cosmetic line and is in the process of writing an autobiography. It will take a lot to scare her!

Erica Mena

Erica Mena has legions of fans

Erica Mena is a woman of many talents and has had success as a model, actress and author.

The Playboy star featured in four seasons of Love & Hip Hop and has millions of fans around the world.

Erica also has a clothes line and a jewellery collection. Will her fitness and clean eating help her keep off the chills?

Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille has graced the cover of magazines and strutted runways across the world

Eva Marcille won the third season of America’s Next Top Model and has had success as both a model and actress.

She’s had cover pictures on Brides Noir, King Magazine and worked with DKNY, Samsung and ELLE.

It remains to be seen whether Eva can keep her catwalk cool in the haunted estate!

Miss Nikki Baby

Miss Nikki Baby has looks and smarts

Nikki “Miss Nikki Baby” Mudarris is most famous for her appearances in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood where her controversial personal life has had viewers glued to the screen.

However, she also has a serious side and works hard as she uses her business degree to help her market the line of lingerie that she launched.

She has a kind heart but will it be tough enough to endure the terrors to come?

Safaree Samuels

Safaree “SB” Samuels is a man with a vivid imagination

Safaree “SB” Samuels has had huge success in the music industry and has been behind some of the biggest female acts in hip hop.

He’s also no slouch himself and continues to innovate through the various albums he releases.

His time on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood is sure to put him in good stead for what’s to come!

Sky

Sky (Jakeita) Day is not to be messed with

Sky (Jakeita) Day needs no introduction to anyone whose even causally caught a bit of Black Ink Crew.

A charismatic and sometimes divisive figure, she’s is a woman who takes no nonsense and is never afraid to speak her mind.

If we were haunting the estate then we’d be the ones worried when it comes to an encounter with Sky!

Tiffany Pollard

Tiffany “New York” Pollard is never short of an expression

Tiffany Pollard, originally nicknamed New York by Flavor Flav, is a well known face these days, best known for starring in Flavor Of Love and I Love New York.

A reality star with a knack for good quotes and some memorable facial expressions, Tiffany is a big hit with fans every time.

We can just imagine the expressions she will pull during this show.

Yung Joc

Yung Joc is musical and funny as you know what

Jasiel “Yung Joc” Robinson has had huge success in the music business and as a Grammy-nominated artist has seen his albums go platinum.

Not content with music success he’s also appeared on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Leave It To Stevie.

Will his music and comedic skills get him through a night at the estate?

Tune in to see who will win the $100K for their favorite charity.

Scared Famous airs on Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.

