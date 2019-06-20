MasterChef recap: Who went home tonight on Season 10, Episode 5?

The MasterChef recap from Thursday night is for Season 10, Episode 5 of the show. It continued what took place on Wednesday night, where the top 18 home chefs cooked at a pool party.

The Blue Team won a challenge, led by Noah Sims, and became safe from elimination. Not quite everyone was safe, though, as Noah put Subha Ramiah in the Pressure Test as well.

Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich had some difficult tasks waiting for the Red Team as they prepared to cook for safety. Who would be the cooks going home next?

MasterChef recap: Season 10, Episode 5

The home cooks forced to compete for their time on the show were Dorian Hunter, Jamie Hough, Kimberly White, Micah Yaroch, Michael Silverstein, Renee Rice, Sarah Faherty, Shari Mukherjee, Subha Ramiah, and Wuta Onda.

By the end of the episode, another home cook would be joining Deanna Colon and Kenny Palazzolo outside the competition. Those were the two cooks who were eliminated back on Episode 3.

First, Gordon wanted to demonstrate cutting up a chicken, which he did with a blindfold on.

Jamie, Michael, and Dorian broke down their chickens the best, gaining them safety from actually having to prepare a dish. It meant that the trio could go up on the balcony and watch the other cooks try to prepare chicken dishes.

With 45 minutes on the clock, it was a lot of time to put together an interesting dish. The dishes included a curry by Subha, buttermilk fried chicken from Sarah, and an involved eight-spice fried chicken from Wuta.

Who went home tonight on MasterChef?

Wrapping up the MasterChef Season 10, Episode 5 recap was the elimination of one more home cook.

After Sarah Shari, Subha, and Micah were told that they were safe, it meant that the bottom three cooks were Kimberly, Renee, and Wuta.

In the end, it was Kimberly White sent home tonight on MasterChef.

MasterChef airs on Wednesday and Thursday nights at 8/7c on FOX.