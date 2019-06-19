MasterChef recap: Season 10, Episode 4 involves a pool party

The MasterChef recap from Season 10, Episode 4 includes the first team competition. Eighteen cooks were remaining to start the new episode, with pressure on everyone to impress the three judges.

During Episode 3, the first home cooks eliminated from Season 10 were Kenny Palazzolo and Deanna Colon. Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich had to up the stakes for the next episode, which just aired on FOX.

MasterChef recap: Season 10, Episode 4

The crux of this episode was that the 18 cooks were split up into two teams to compete at a pool party. The losing team would be forced to compete in an Elimination Challenge at the end of the episode.

Or would they?

There were rough moments for both teams, as the Red Team had to deal with Gordon after serving raw meat and the Blue Team nearly pushed him to his breaking point.

Noah Sims was captain of the Blue Team, while Sarah Faherty was the captain of the Red Team. Noah and Sarah both had problems as first-time leaders, but one of the teams certainly proved they were the best cooks at the pool party.

Even a turkey burger grenade won't make the Blue Team quit. #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/pIVJhFdPsS — MasterChef (@MASTERCHEFonFOX) June 20, 2019

Who went home on MasterChef tonight?

For some MasterChef spoilers, there were no home cooks who went home on the show this evening. After Team Red lost the Team Challenge, Sarah Faherty and her team had to face possible elimination.

Before the next challenge, Noah Sims was allowed to volunteer someone from Team Blue to enter the Pressure Test. Subha Ramiah was the cook he named. Renee Rice, Kimberly White, and Wuta Onda all struggled for Team Red and will be cooking for their survival soon.

The Pressure Test didn’t get shown during Episode 4, as it ended on a bit of a cliffhanger. That will carry the show into Episode 5, where the Pressure Test will air, and two home cooks will go home.

Episode 5 is on June 20.

MasterChef airs Wednesday and Thursday nights at 8/7c on FOX.