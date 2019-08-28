MasterChef recap: Season 10, Episode 21 sends another cook home

The MasterChef recap for Season 10, Episode 21 covers a family reunion of sorts. The theme of the episode was a reunion, as family members and loved ones of the top seven home cooks visited the kitchen.

Last week on the show, Daphne Oz stopped by to help host a Mystery Box Challenge. She led them through creating a one-pan dish that had to be elevated for the show. Subh Ramiah put together a remarkable shrimp biryani.

Subha won the challenge and was the first home cook to make it to the top seven. As for who went home last week on MasterChef, that was Brielle “Bri” Baker. It was the end of the line for Bri, but she lasted longer than a lot of fans thought she would.

MasterChef recap: Season 10, Episode 21 — Family Reunion

At the start of Episode 21, the seven remaining home cooks were Dorian Hunter, Micah Yaroch, Nick DiGiovanni, Noah Sims, Sarah Faherty, Shari Mukherjee, and Subha Ramiah.

The test of the night was to replicate a dish of the person Aarón Sánchez called “one of the all-time greats.”

It turned out to be Gordon Ramsay, who presented a potato-crusted sea bass with minestrone and clams. A video of the dish is shared below and it was absolutely stunning.

Here is a video of Subha trying to pull off the dish and not doing it exactly how Gordon had presented it.

Who went home on MasterChef tonight?

“Follow, listen, and keep up.”

Those were the words that Gordon Ramsay had for the top seven cooks during the episode and there were certainly several of them that couldn’t keep up.

The good news, though, was that only one person was going to go home on Wednesday night. But who would it be?

It really raised the stakes that the family members of the top seven home cooks were all in attendance. It made the episode seem more personal and it wouldn’t be shocking if viewers felt queazy about how it ended.

As for who went home on MasterChef tonight, it was the kitchen porter from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Micah Yaroch. Micah was a big fan-favorite so this is going to be a tough episode to swallow for some viewers.

That brings an end to the MasterChef recap for Season 10, Episode 21. The show returns in a week to showcase a special episode in London. During the September 4 episode, two cooks will be sent home.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

MasterChef airs new episodes Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.