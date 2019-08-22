See Subha from MasterChef’s shrimp biryani recipe on Family Circle

Subha Ramiah had a good night on MasterChef. With guest star Daphne Oz in the kitchen to help with a Mystery Box Challenge, Subha excelled at preparing a dish using just one pan.

At the end of the episode, Subha was declared the winner of the challenge. It was not such a great night for Brielle “Bri” Baker. Bri was sent home, leaving just seven home cooks competing for the 2019 MasterChef title.

Family Circle got it right when they reported on Bri’s dish.

“Bri’s salmon with corn, bacon and carrots was kind of a hot mess (though not hot enough, as the center of the salmon was still raw).”

As for Subha, his shrimp biryani dish is now being celebrated by Family Circle, as shown in the post on Twitter shared below.

Subha Ramiah wins Masterchef’s Cast Iron Pan Challenge with shrimp biryani

Subha has struggled through a few challenges this season and there were several times that it appeared he might be heading home. That wasn’t the case during the August 21 episode of the show, though, as he exceeded all expectations with his shrimp biryani.

The dish was taught to him by his sister and he started it out by browning onions, raisins, and cashews. He added aromatics after that and continued to build up what he described as classic Indian comfort food.

The extensive recipe that went into this dish was shared on Family Circle, which also broke down the long process of putting it all together. The most impressive part was the strict time limits that were being enforced on the home cooks, forcing him to really shine in the moment.

Subha as MasterChef winner?

If Subha Ramiah finds a way to become the MasterChef Season 10 winner, he is definitely going to have to give some of the credit to his sister. There is still a lot of time left in the season and six other home cooks he will have to beat out for that title.

MasterChef airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.