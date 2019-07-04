Marrying Millions cast, premiere date, preview and everything you need to know about new Lifetime show

Lifetime is premiering a new reality show in less than a week and this one is definitely worth tuning in for. Marrying Millions will follow the relationships of six couples where one half is incredibly rich and the other is… not.

What could possibly go wrong?

Marrying Millions comes from the producers of 90 Day Fiance. However, instead of trying to overcome the obstacles involved with international love, these couples are trying to find the balance as regular people are thrust into the world of the super-wealthy.

“Regular people are whisked off their feet and plunged into a high-end life of riches, extravagant experiences, and glamorous trips around the globe,” The Lifetime press release reveals. “While it may sound like a modern-day fairytale, it’s definitely not all champagne and caviar.”

Will these couples prove to be truly in love or will some of the new reality stars be exposed for their love of their partner’s money? Can they overcome the opinions of others as well as their own relationship growing pains and make it to the wedding day?

We get to watch all of the ups and downs in this ten-episode first season that promises to keep reality TV fans glued to their screens.

Marrying Millions cast

Bill and Briana are trying to make things work despite a nearly 4 decade age difference and the fact that Bill is filthy rich and Briana is not.

He is a 60-year-old real estate investor from Dallas, Texas with one of the biggest private real estate companies in the country and a net worth so big that he doesn’t even want to talk about it.

Now only 21 years old, Briana was working as a restaurant hostess when they met.

Now that Briana has had a taste of the good life, she’s hoping she never has to go back to the way things were but she also doesn’t want him just running everything.

His skeptical friends have voiced their concerns about Briana and Bill’s relationship but despite everything, these two really seem to be in love.

Katie and Colton are another unlikely couple from Dallas, Texas. In this case, she is the wealthy one, having been married to baseball star Josh Hamilton. When they divorced, she was awarded millions and joint custody of their kids.

Katie met Colton through her daughter after she brought him home along with a group of friends. Katie and Colton started dating and quickly fell in love but 37-year-old Katie’s friends do not approve.

Not to mention that she still hasn’t met 23-year-old Colton’s parents yet.

Gentille and Brian are a Las Vegas couple and another instance where the woman is the wealthy partner in the relationship. She is a successful real estate investor who met Brian when she hired him to do some work for her.

From there, the couple really hit it off but many are worried that blue-collar Brian might be hiding his true intentions when it comes to loving Gentille.

Drew and Rosie will also be featured on Marrying Millions. Drew is the millionaire in this relationship and he has grown his net worth by owning and running a successful landscaping and construction company.

Rosie, on the other hand, just graduated from college and still lives with her parents.

Speaking of Rosie’s parents — they definitely don’t approve of this relationship. That hasn’t stopped Rosie from letting Drew show her the good life, spoiling her with expensive gifts and extravagant meals.

Shawn is a 29-year-old millionaire from Palm Springs who met 33-year-old Kate when he was the speaker at a business conference. She approached him wanting a mentor and instead, they began dating.

Even though there’s no shocking age difference, the disparity in their net worths will definitely cause a bit of drama.

As Kate pushes for marriage, Shawn is all about business and doesn’t necessarily want to get engaged.

Sean and Megan are also an unlikely pair as he comes from a wealthy publishing family and has a net worth of $30 million and she comes from a working-class Inland Empire family.

These two met in the most unlikely way after she applied for a job at his company and then left when he was late for the interview.

Sean looked Megan up on Facebook and was smitten. From there, he pursued his working-class queen until she agreed to go out on a date.

Now, it’s five years later and the pair have a son together. But will they manage to make it to their wedding day?

Marrying Millions previews

With just five days to go until the Marrying Millions premiere date, Lifetime has shared a few sneak peeks to give us an idea of what to expect from the new reality TV show.

One thing is for sure from watching the Marrying Millions previews, money definitely can’t buy love. All six of these couples are dealing with many obstacles and its very likely that not all of them will make it.

Marrying Millions premiere date

Marrying Millions is just days away from its Lifetime premiere and already, many reality TV fans can’t wait for it to air. Will you be tuning in?

Marrying Millions premieres on Wednesday, July 10 at 10/9c on Lifetime.