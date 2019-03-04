Making A Murderer Part 3: Steven Avery wins motion to get evidence retested

Kathleen Zellner and Steven Avery from Making A Murderer are making headlines as they recently won the right to have evidence retested.

Steven Avery won the appeal to get evidence retested at the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. This win means his attorney can bring the new evidence before a trial court in her efforts of getting Avery a new trial and ultimately, an acquittal.

Kathleen Zellner filed this motion before Christmas 2018 and wasn’t sure how long it would take to hear back. She also told Daily Mail that this is only the third time ever that the Wisconsin Court of Appeals has allowed for new evidence to be added into a pending appeal.

Both Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey are serving life sentences in prison for Teresa Halbach’s 2005 murder. Her remains were found on Avery’s property, but Zellner wants to prove that the bones were placed there to frame Avery.

When she filed the papers to get the evidence retested last year, she revealed that one of the world’s leading DNA experts would be willing to test the bones. Dr. Richard Selden will now be able to test the bones and provide some answers as to whether the bones are human or animal bones, and whether there’s identifiable DNA on them.

Zellner is hoping to argue that if the bones belong to Halbach, she can explain how the supposed killer planted the bones on the Avery property to frame him for the murder.

It’s important to note that Avery and Dassey are in prison now, primarily on the argument that they killed her and burned her on the property. If Zellner can prove that she was killed and burned elsewhere and placed on the property in an effort to frame Avery, the prosecution’s case falls apart.

Given the recent developments, fans are eager to see the film crew back on duty, so they can capture these recent developments.

I hope #makingamurderer directors are charging their camera batteries (so to speak) – SA won appeal! @netflix better be a PART 3!!! — LINUS [DEFMAGIC] (@linusknight) February 27, 2019

.@allHs PLEASE tell me you are working on PART 3 of #MakingAMurderer @MakingAMurderer — so much going on with Avery/@ZellnerLaw — NEEDS DOCUMENTING! @netflix — LINUS [DEFMAGIC] (@linusknight) February 12, 2019

The writer and director of Making A Murderer, Laura Ricciardi, is getting plenty of questions about Part 3 on Twitter, but she hasn’t actively tweeted since July 2017.

If Part 3 does move ahead, Laura’s Twitter account may not be the place where we get the news.

Making A Murderer Part 3 has yet to be announced by Netflix.