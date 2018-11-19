Love & Hip Hop Hollywood reunion part 2 live recap: Watch along with us as LHHH Season 5 showdown unfolds

Part two of the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Season 5 reunion is here and it looks like the cast is finally getting to the juiciest drama of the season.

After all, there’s quite a bit to talk about after part one concluded and we’ll be ready to offer up a live recap and commentary on all the craziness.

Nina Parker is hosting, and hopefully in the second half she can get more answers out of the cast.

After Lyrica and A1 were questioned about their season-long storyline of infidelity and the possible paternity of her unborn, both seemed to have memory loss.

Let’s hope that’s not the case with Teairra Mari when she takes to the stage to explain her leaked sex tape and to confront Akbar and his “stable of hoes”.

There’s also the drama between Teairra and K. Michelle that must be dealt with. In the sneak peeks, the two go head to head and it looks like the singers are ready to kiss and make up. Are they ready to drop their beef?

What about K. Michelle and Paris Phillips? Once friends and business associates, K. Michelle claimed Paris stole from her and now they aren’t friends.

Breakout star Brooke Valentine will be grilled about her catfishing prowess. This should prove to be interesting as Brooke managed to keep everyone on their toes in Season 5.

Plus, Princess Love is finally getting a chance to confront Moniece, with bodyguards present. Does that mean there won’t be huge drama? Probably not and we can’t wait to see what goes down.

There’s still plenty of ground to cover, and hopefully the best is yet to come on the second part of the Love & Hip Hop Season 5 reunion. Follow along as we live-blog the show and give you all the details in real time and share social media updates as well.

Part two of the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Season 5 reunion begins at 8/7c on VH1.