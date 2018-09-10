Teairra Mari sex tape: All the latest developments

Back in May, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Teairra Mari was at the center of a shocking sex tape leak. Private video and still photos of Teairra were leaked to her own Instagram page and then spread elsewhere on the internet.

In the days and weeks before the latest season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood premiered, it looked like Teairra was serious about seeking justice. She blamed her boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad for the leak. 50 Cent, Akbar’s close friend, was also blamed for helping spread the tape.

Teairra Mari lawyered up, taking on the services of celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom and company. In a very serious press conference, Teairra and her team of lawyers addressed the sex tape, placing the blame on both Akbar and 50 Cent. Not only that but she announced that she was suing them both.

The Love & Hip Hop star had plenty of support from her friend Milan Christopher at the beginning of Teairra Mari’s sex tape scandal. He was there when she addressed the tape and he was also there when she tried to destroy Akbar’s car.

So far on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

All of the drama was teased to be a part of the storyline this season on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. So far, we haven’t heard anything about Teairra Mari’s sex tape but here are signs that it is coming.

Teairra and Akbar’s relationship has been getting progressively worse as the season goes on. In fact, at this point, Teairra has already learned about Akbar’s other women, including his wife.

Things get weird when Akbar’s wife tries to lay down the rules about her husband and who comes first in his life. She’s fully aware that Akbar has many women and doesn’t care as long as she comes first.

As far as Akbar, he claims that he is just investing in women. Though it’s not clear exactly how Akbar’s “investment” really works, it seems that he hasn’t stopped talking about it.

It was Teairra’s friends Nikki Mudarris and Paris Phillips who exposed Akbar’s marriage. While Teairra tried to play dumb, there’s plenty of evidence that none of this was a surprise.

Teairra Mari’s sex tape

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood viewers won’t have to wait much longer to learn more about Teairra Mari’s sex tape. That chapter is starting on the next episode of the show.

The synopsis for the episode reads, “A scandal shakes Hollywood, with Teairra at the epicenter. Ray J hits A1 with even more shocking intel. Moniece gives Jay Will advice that blows up in his face.”

There are accusations being flung all over the place about Teairra’s relationship with Akbar and how the sex tape made it’s way to the internet. While Teairra says it was Akbar and 50 Cent spreading her business, others say it was her.

In fact, after supporting Teairra for weeks, her own friend turned on her. Milan Christopher has publicly claimed that Teairra leaked her own tape for all the wrong reasons… storyline, attention, and possibly even revenge.

With Teairra Mari’s sex tape finally becoming a storyline focus for Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, will we actually learn the truth? LHHH fans want to know who really leaked the tape. And is Teairra really mad at Paris and Nikki for digging up the drama?

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.