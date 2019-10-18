Love After Lockup exclusive: Angela finds out about ‘Michael’

Love After Lockup couple Angela and Tony have been on since the beginning. Season 1 introduced fans to them, and while he wasn’t released as planned, they finally debuted on the most recent season of the popular WEtv reality show.

Tony went back in following his decision to avoid the halfway house. Angela and her friend, Tommy, were out looking for him but they were not able to get him before he was picked up. Now, Tony is back behind bars and Angela has to decide what her next move will be.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Angela is seen rifling through Tony’s belongings. The police let her have his bag and she wanted to find the phone she had given him. She suspected something was the reason for him skipping out on the halfway house, and she was right.

Angela discovered Tony had a woman named Michelle saved in his phone. It was saved under Michael, something she mentioned on camera. The footage was able to see some of the texts Tony was sending her. He claimed he fell for her, but she quit responding and he resorted to begging.

During Tony’s filming from behind bars, he denied it was anything other than Angela being emotional. There has been a lot of discussion about whether he was in it for real or if he was using her to get what he needed and to have a place to go following his release from prison.

Many Love After Lockup viewers want to know where Angela and Tony stand today. He has shared photos on social media of himself back on the outside. Both have been semi-active on social media, but a clear answer about whether they are together or not hasn’t been made clear.

Will Angela continue to support Tony or will she give a relationship with Tommy a shot?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.