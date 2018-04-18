Monsters and Critics

Little Women: LA’s Jasmine has ‘tantrum’ in argument with Mika

Little Women: LA stars Jasmine Arteaga Sorge and Mika Winkler clash on this week’s episode — with Mika accusing Jasmine of having a “tantrum”.

The argument comes about as Jasmine confronts Mika for the way she spoke to Tonya last week about her “Lil Boss Body” active-wear line.

In Monsters and Critics’ exclusive clip, Jasmine tells her: “I’m not going to lie, Mika, I got irritated with you because you really had no business bringing up Tonya’s active-wear line, like you were kind of dismissing it.”

Terra Jole defends Mika, but Jasmine says the way she spoke to Tonya was an obvious “jab”.

In an interview with producers, Jasmine then accuses Mika of “starting s***”, adding: “The only way I’m going to continue to hang out with this girl is if she watches what comes out of her mouth.”

Mika hits back, accusing Jasmine of having a “tantrum”

When Terra said Tonya failed to respond to a text the previous night, Jasmine uses the cue as an excuse to make a quick exit to go and check on her.

But Mika then accuses Jasmine of storming out because she’s having a “tantrum”. She tells producers: “I think Jasmine’s getting upset over a battle that isn’t even hers. Even my daughters don’t throw tantrums like this.”

Little Women airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.

