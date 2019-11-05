Leah Messer’s daughter is just as tall as her: Teen Mom fans surprised to see how fast she’s growing

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer tends to keep a low profile when it comes to her personal life. Even though she’s filming the show and shares her life in certain aspects, she doesn’t have a need to share everything on social media.

So, whenever Leah does share something on social media, fans are usually happy, surprised, and eager to comment on it. This week, Leah revealed that she had made her daughters’ Halloween costumes for them, as they wanted to be specific things. In the photo she initially shared, she only shared the girls.

In the photo, she revealed that her daughters were dressed up like Beyonce, Ariana Grande, and a witch. But in a new photo, she poses with her daughters and it is Aleeah’s height that steals the show.

Since viewers are only catching up with Leah and her kids once or twice a year, it’s not always that fans keep track of how fast her kids are growing. After posting the photo of herself and her kids, fans are surprised to see just how tall Aleeah is. In fact, Aleeah is almost as tall as Leah.

Ali isn’t as tall as her twin sister. There’s a small difference in height, as Aleeah is about a head’s height taller than Ali. It’s possible that Ali’s Muscular Dystrophy has to do with her shorter height. In fact, Ali and Adalynn are almost the same height, despite an age difference of four years.

Ali and Aleeah were born in 2009, but Aleeah almost looks like a teenager next to her mother. She looks tall, mature, and like a young adult.

It will be great to catch up with the family next season, as it is possible that Halloween will be part of the new season of Teen Mom 2. The current season is slowly wrapping up on MTV, as the reunion special has already filmed.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.