Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer makes her daughters’ dreams come true with fun Halloween costumes

Leah Messer has kept a low profile as her life is currently documented on Teen Mom 2. Leah doesn’t post much from her life, particularly due to her filming for MTV and shares her highlights on the television show. However, she did decide to share her daughters’ Halloween costumes with fans and the photo just shows how fast time flies.

Her daughter Aleeah went as Ariana Grande, Ali went as Beyonce, and little Adalynn went as a witch. The three girls looked gorgeous in their outfits. As Leah explained on Twitter, when her daughters want something, she makes it happen. And it seems that she has a special talent when it comes to putting together Halloween costumes.

It seems like just yesterday that Ali and Aleeah were crawling around on the Teen Mom 2 reunion stage as infants and toddlers. It also seems that Adalynn is growing up so fast, as it also seems like not that long ago that Leah and Jeremy Calvert welcomed her into the world.

On this season of Teen Mom 2, there have been storylines about Leah and Jeremy possibly getting back together. The two get along so well and Adalynn would love for her parents to get back together. It’s no secret that Leah and Jeremy have great chemistry.

The two initially divorced after Leah changed during their marriage. She struggled with anxiety and her medication made it seem like she was doing other drugs as well, which started a massive rumor storm. Rather than stick by her, Jeremy called it quits. He has since apologized to Leah and the two admitted to hooking up several times since their divorce.

It will be interesting to see if these two can figure out their relationship and possibly get back together.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.