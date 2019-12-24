Last Man Standing: Will Kaitlyn Dever appear as Eve Baxter in Season 8?

Last Man Standing Season 8 premiere is next week, and as it nears, fans are asking one crucial question. Will Kaitlyn Dever appear as Eve Baxter at all in the upcoming season of the Fox sitcom?

Kaitlyn originated the role of the youngest Baxter daughter when the show premiered on ABC in 2011. When the comedy was canceled in 2017, the talented actress quickly became in-demand, making it difficult for Kaitlyn to return when Fox picked up the show.

During Season 7, Eve only showed up in seven of the 22 episodes, which is why fans are curious about her status for Season 8.

Thank you Tim ❤️ I miss you and love you. Always the best tv dad. https://t.co/aHc7HVuDII — Kaitlyn Dever (@KaitlynDever) December 9, 2019

The actress is taking over Hollywood; there is no doubt about it. Kaitlyn’s star grew exponentially in 2019. She had a leading role in the feature film Booksmart, which was also Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut.

Kaitlyn also starred in the Netflix mini-series, Unbelievable, which earned her a Golden Globes nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

Considering the outstanding year Kaitlyn is having, fans should not expect Eve to show up very much during Season 8 of Last Man Standing.

Executive producer, Kevin Abbott, told TV Line the actress so far has only appeared in the premiere episode.

He also revealed 14 of the 22 episodes had been shot already. Kevin is hopeful that with some luck, they can get Kaitlyn for at least a couple of episodes on the back end.

Kaitlyn Dever has not yet commented on how often she will appear on Last Man Standing during Season 8. She does hold the Tim Allen comedy, as well as all of her castmates in high regard.

Although Eve will be missed, since she was so MIA last season, fans are used to the show going on without her. It would be great though to have the witty, comebacks, and banter back in the Baxter fold.

No one does sarcasm like Eve Baxter.

Last Man Standing Season 8 will premiere on Thursday, January 2, at 8/7 on Fox.