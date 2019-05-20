Laine Hardy: Who is American Idol winner when he’s at home?

Country singer Laine Hardy emerged the winner of American Idol 2019 on Sunday’s finale after receiving the highest number of votes during ABC’s live coast-to-coast broadcast. To win the crown, the 18-year-old native of Livingston Parish, Louisiana, beat two other finalists, Alejandro Aranda, 24, of Pomona, Calif., and Madison VanDenBurg, 17, of Cohoes, NY.

On Sunday’s finale, he performed Marc Broussard’s Home and Hank Williams’ Jambalaya (On the Bayou). He also performed Night Shift and Dirt on My Boots with Jon Pardi.

Now that he has been crowned the winner of American Idol Season 17 on ABC, fans want to know Laine Hardy better and have been seeking information about him. To answer your questions, here is everything we know about the Season 17 winner.

Who is Laine Hardy?

Laine Hardy was born on September 12, 2000. He grew up in his parents’ home just outside French Settlement in southern Livingston Parish. He attended French Settlement High School.

Laine’s father is Barry. He’s a general contractor for BDH Construction LLC in Livingston, Louisiana. His mother, Cindy Lou Hardy, is a real estate agent with Property First Realty Group.

Laine has two siblings. His older brother is Kyle, who also loves singing and playing the guitar. His older sister Britanny is married to Kevin Banta who is a sales rep with Flowmaster, INC. The couple has three daughters Demi, Braylon, and Brielle.

Laine’s girlfriend is Sydney Becnel.

Laine came to the American Idol set for his first audition in Season 16 in 2018. Although the high school senior from Louisiana caught the eyes of the judges with his cover of Hurricane by Band of Heathens, he failed to make it past the Top 50.

But to the surprise of fans, he made a comeback on American Idol Season 17 in 2019. It was when Hardy came to assist a friend, the judges asked him to audition as well and we bet he’s glad that he did!

He originally appeared in the 2019 auditions to help his friend Ashton Gill audition by playing the guitar. But after Ashton’s performance, the judges asked him to sing. They were impressed by his performance and offered him a Golden Ticket.

After his first American Idol audition, Laine formed The Band Hardy and released an EP In The Bayou that has three tracks, Hurricane, Louisiana Lady, and In The Bayou. He also released Blue Christmas.

Now, we can expect to see much more of Laine Hardy, who managed to beat longtime frontrunner Alejandro Aranda in order to win the top spot on Season 17 of American Idol.