Ashton Gill gets assist from Laine Hardy on American Idol — Check out past performances for both

Laine Hardy made a name for himself last season on American Idol and now he’s back to help his best friend’s sister get her shot at stardom too.

Ashton Gill was the first up on the latest episode of the ABC singing competition and she managed to impress the judges with her version of Broken Halos by Chris Stapleton.

All three judges loved what Ashton brought and while it was pointed out that she was a little bit pitchy, her voice is beautiful and raw, earning her a trip to Hollywood.

While Laine Hardy said he was only there to help out his friend, the judges remembered him and even pointed out that Laine had new teeth and his own line of merch. After Ashton Gill’s audition, they asked Laine to sing a little bit too.

Still impressed with Laine Hardy’s gritty vocals and his guitar talent, a Golden Ticket was offered up as the American Idol judges practically begged him to join this season of the show too, since he didn’t win last season anyway.

“Take this ticket,” Katy Perry goaded as Luke Bryan told him “All you’ve got to do is reach out and touch.”

Katy Perry thinks Laine could win this one but how would that fare for his friend Ashton? Ultimately, Laine gave in to temptation and now both he and Ashton are going to Hollywood.

With two auditions in one, here are songs previously shared by both Ashton Gill and Laine Hardy, who impressed the American Idol judges within minutes of the latest episode starting.

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.