L to the OG: Twitter reacts to Kendall Roy’s rap on HBO’s Succession

Fans were unanimous on social media last night that Kendall Roy’s sycophantic rap performance (see video below) during last night’s Succession on HBO was the most cringe-worthy scene ever on the show.

Everyone was stunned when Kendall (Jeremy Strong) hopped onstage — during the party to celebrate Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) 50 years of running Waystar Royco — to rap his father’s praises.

I'm not sure if there's ever been anything more cringe-worthy ever captured in a TV show than that Kendall Roy L to the OG rap but I think I need it playing on a loop in my apartment from now on #SuccessionHBO — Rachel Oates (@roates_pcestud) September 30, 2019

I’ve seen some pretty horrifyingly awkward things on TV, but “L to the OG” is in a class of its own. #SuccessionHBO — Lenore MacAdam (@Lenore_MacAdam) September 30, 2019

Holy. Shit. Righteous Gemstones May have given us Misbehavin’ but #SuccessionHBO just gave us KENDALL DADDY RAPPING L TO THE OG. I cringe. And yet it’s… great? pic.twitter.com/8dyYgpi29D — Marissa Monticolo (@MMonticolo) September 30, 2019

Succession has me crying from awkwardness right now. L to the OG noooooo! — Matt Navarre (@River_Matt) September 30, 2019

Kendall’s rap gave me the same vibes as Megan Draper’s Zoe Bisou Bisou in Mad Men. Sure, I was cringing and wanted to die, but also I’m in love and I can’t get the song out of my head #SuccessionHBO — Kat Ordiway (@KatOrdiway) September 30, 2019

Rhea (Holly Hunter) organized the lavish surprise 50th business anniversary party for Logan in his hometown of Dundee, Scotland.

Fans took to social media after Succession Season 2, Episode 8, titled Dundee, aired last night to share their views about Kendall’s cringe-worthy performance. The fact that everyone agreed that it was the most toe-curling moment ever on Succession is significant for a show that is replete with absurd and cringe-worthy displays of out-of-touch privilege.

After stepping onstage, Kendall tells his audience that Rhea asked him to help out by delivering a “little tribute.” He removes his suit jacket to reveal a custom pinstripe baseball jersey emblazoned with “L OG 50” in the front and “Roy 50” in the back.

Jaws drop when he reveals the baseball jersey. He lets his audience know that it took a lot of convincing to get him on stage, but “here we are.”

Roman (Kieran Culkin) snarks that he thought Kendall was going to masturbate to a photo of Logan. But after beat starts and Kendall announces that “my boy Squiggle cooked up this beat for me,” it becomes clear that he was going to rap.

Kendall awkwardly proceeds to rap “L to the OG,” with “O-G” as in “Original Gangster.”

Logan watches the performance stone-faced, but he has a faint smile on his face when Kendall places a cap on his end at the end of his awful performance.

Honest question: is #SuccessionHBO a drama or a comedy? Because I get drama vibes but I’m constantly laughing at all the shenanigans. And Greg. Greg is a goddamn delight. — Jess (@snowglobeliving) September 30, 2019

I went to bed with L to the OG in my head. I awoke with L to the OG in my head.

Someone, please send help. #SuccessionHBO — Ginger Clark (@Ginger_Clark) September 30, 2019

I legit broke out in sweat watching the L to the OG rap. Fam! 🤣🤣 #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/Cdef7zlN8g — 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐝𝐢✪ (@RealChudi) September 30, 2019

If you’re not singing L to the OG at the office tmrw you are weak and will never be CEO. #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/ymgFhA9CGR — johnchoe (@johnchoe) September 30, 2019

Trying to fall asleep but hearing “L to the OG” over and over again pic.twitter.com/EAHyH09nPI — Sasha Gilthorpe (@sgilthorpe) September 30, 2019

Fuck you, #Succession!! Now I can’t get “L to the OG” out of my head !!!! #SuccessionHbo pic.twitter.com/eka97i6s0N — David Ligon (@VanLigon) September 30, 2019

Kanye should just cancel his new album cause my boy Kendall Roy just dropped the hottest track of the century #SuccessionHBO #KenWA pic.twitter.com/REIEXZIQm3 — Nikhil (@HitmanNick047) September 30, 2019

See part of the lyrics of Kendall’s rap below, via Vice which votes it as “song of the year.”

Born on the North Bank, king of the East Side

50 years strong, now he’s rolling in a sick ride

Handmade suits, raking in loot

Five-star general, y’all best salute L to the OG

Dude be the OG

A-N he playing

Playing like a pro, see A-1 ratings, 80K wine

Never going to stop baby, fuck Father Time

Bro, don’t get it twisted, I’ve been through hell

But since I stan Dad, I’m alive and well

Shaper of views, creator of news

Father of many, paid all his dues

So don’t try to run your mouth at the king

Pucker up bitch and go kiss the ring

Fans have been wondering whether the idea to rap in praise of Logan was Kendall’s or whether it was Rhea who suggested it to him. Some thought it couldn’t be Rhea because she would likely realize that Logan wouldn’t want it. But others argued that Rhea might have convinced him to do it so that he can make a fool of himself. Rhea, according to a fan theory, might have thought that making the kids look stupid and incompetent would help to strengthen her position.