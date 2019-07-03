Kailyn Lowry’s recent Instagram post has people thinking she’s pregnant

Kailyn Lowry wants to expand her family once again, that’s no secret! The Teen Mom 2 star has been open about wanting more children, but a recent Instagram post appeared to cause confusion among her fans.

The post in question was actually an advertisement, where she talked about meeting other moms in Delaware on an app. She explained that when she was pregnant, she found it hard to meet others. That’s when people thought she was sharing a pregnancy announcement.

As we’ve previously reported, Kailyn Lowry recently also shared a dream on Twitter that she had given birth to her fourth child. In her dream, she had another boy — but she has been vocal about possibly wanting a baby girl. She currently has three boys with three different men.

“Moving to a new place is hard. Moving as a mother of 1 with 1 on the way was even harder! When I moved to Delaware I found that being a mom can be really lonely — I had absolutely no mom friends in sight,” read part of the post on Instagram.

It didn’t take long for the accusations and questions to start.

“[You’re] pregnant again,” one person wrote, while another had a harsher tone, writing, “Stop having kids and your life wouldn’t be so damn hard… Ever heard of birth control…so stop b*tching and take control of your life….what 4 baby daddy’s…#reckless.”

If you read the post in its entirety, it’s clear that Kailyn is reflecting on her time as a pregnant mom of one and how she struggled to find a new social network in Delaware. Thankfully, many of her followers picked up on this.

“Y’all don’t read.. she’s not pregnant,” one person argued, while another chimed in with, “Omg the reading comprehension of some of yall.”

If Kailyn Lowry ever is pregnant again, she probably won’t announce it via an advertisement for something on Instagram.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.