Kailyn Lowry talks about having another child…but dreams it’s a boy

Kailyn Lowry is the mother of three boys and she’s always been proud of it. However, she has also expressed a desire in having a baby girl.

Since Kailyn is currently single, she has talked about possibly using donor sperm to have a fourth baby, but she has yet to move ahead with her plans. However, it sounds like she’s dreaming about having that fourth child before her youngest becomes too old.

On Twitter, she revealed that she had a dream that she had that fourth child by herself — but that it turned out to be another boy.

Had a dream I had a 4th baby by myself in the hospital & it was another boy LMAO whyyyy am I dreaming this — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) June 26, 2019

Of course, her fans had plenty of suggestions as to why she was having these dreams, including that she wanted more children.

Kailyn is currently the mother of nine-year-old Isaac with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. It was Isaac she had while filming 16 & Pregnant, which eventually landed her the role on Teen Mom 2. She would later welcome Lincoln with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and in 2017 she welcomed Lux Russell with her on-and-off boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

After having three boys, Kailyn had expressed interest in another baby, as she really wanted a girl. But at the same time, she questioned whether a long-term relationship and marriage were ever in the cards for her again.

On Twitter, she admitted that while she was confused about the dream, she really did want another baby — and soon!

While people had advised her to just be happy with her three boys, it’s clear that she has the money from MTV and an education she can fall back on if she chooses to have another baby. Plus, she’s strong enough to be a single mother if she does choose to go this path alone.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.