Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry isn’t done having kids: Will she try for a girl?

25th March 2019 3:35 PM ET

Kailyn Lowry may spend her time on Teen Mom 2 complaining about her troublesome relationships with her children’s fathers, but Lowry isn’t done having more kids.

On this season of Teen Mom 2 alone, Lowry has fought with Jo Rivera over custody issues, with Javi Marroquin over not recognizing her as the other parent in their co-parenting relationship, and with Chris Lopez for not being around.

Despite all this baby daddy drama, Lowry is more than eager to have more children. She hasn’t revealed how she plans on proceeding, but she does have the option of donor sperm or finding a new relationship.

On Instagram Live, Kailyn Lowry revealed that she definitely wanted more kids, which could indicate that she wants two more – not just one.

She didn’t clarify how or when she plans on having more kids, but Lowry has previously revealed that she would love to have a girl.

This isn’t the first time that Kailyn Lowry has made headlines for supposedly being pregnant. Back in November, fans were confused and angry with clickbait articles suggesting that she was pregnant. Kailyn has been vocal about wanting a baby girl, so fans know that another baby may be on the horizon.

Interestingly, Lowry also revealed that she saw herself getting married again. Right now, she doesn’t appear to be dating anyone.

On last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, she revealed that Chris Lopez had mistakenly texted her the message he was sending to his ex-girlfriend, wanting to hang out with her. It doesn’t sound like the two have made peace to the point where they are in an exclusive relationship, so if she’s hoping to get married again, she may have to go find someone new.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.