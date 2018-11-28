Is Kailyn Lowry pregnant again? Fans slam misleading ‘clickbait’ headlines

Fans were left wondering if Kailyn Lowry was pregnant again yesterday — after some misleading headlines made it appear that she was.

The Teen Mom 2 star has caught a lot of flack in the past for having three children by three different men. Her last baby was the most controversial as she was finalizing her divorce from Javi Marroquin at the time, and he was not the father.

While she has handled herself well throughout the chaos, an announcement about a baby girl “on the way” yesterday caused quite the stir.

Teen Mom 2 fans were left questioning the truth when Kailyn shared an article from a website on her Twitter yesterday, titled “Kailyn Lowry’s Bombshell Announcement — A BABY GIRL Is On The Way!”

Wait is @KailLowry actually pregnant with a girl?? — Kelsey Lynn spiese (@Kelzzlynn) November 28, 2018

@KailLowry so are you pregnant or nah ?? — TS (@Tab_staples_81) November 28, 2018

The exact same headline also appeared on a supposedly reputable gossip magazine’s website, which even featured as the top story in Google in a search for Kailyn Lowry’s name. However, things aren’t always what they seem.

As it turns out, Kailyn Lowry ISN’T the one welcoming a baby girl. Despite the headlines — which many described as “clickbait” — it is actually her sister who will be having a baby soon, although on the link Kailyn shared readers had to click through several pages to actually find out the truth.

That click bait game is too strong — Samantha Garber (@sgarber15) November 28, 2018

It’s was major click bait her sister is pregnant — Dani Alexandria (@DaniAlexMusic) November 28, 2018

You really are allowing a false headline to get some clicks 🤦🏻‍♀️ GIRL — mia colucci (@caahfex) November 27, 2018

What’s more, the story itself admits that the news about Kailyn’s sister being pregnant isn’t even new, and was shared by her back in October — so at least a month ago.

Since the baby news was revealed, Kailyn has been supporting her sister by doing things like throwing a baby shower.

Even though Kailyn Lowry is not pregnant this time around, ruling out another child is not impossible. There have been rumors that she is back together with Chris Lopez and wants at least one more baby, although she has claimed that another child won’t happen for a while.

Teen Mom 2 is expected to return to MTV in early 2019.