Kailyn Lowry continues to talk about a daughter: Willing to explore a Teen Mom 2 spin-off?

Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer are currently on vacation together in Hawaii. Unlike their previous trips together, these two Teen Mom 2 stars brought their children along with them.

While Kailyn is the mom of three boys, Leah is the mom of three girls. It’s the perfect mash-up of fun as the group of 8 travels around Hawaii.

But Lowry is also getting something else out of the trip. She revealed on Twitter that Addie has for sure solidified that she wants a daughter.

Addie has 100000% solidified the fact that I want a daughter 😂😭🤷🏻‍♀️ — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 2, 2019

It’s no secret that Kailyn wants a baby girl, as she has three boys with three different men. She has even been open about possibly using donor sperm, as she didn’t see herself getting married or being in a long-term relationship after her divorce from Javi Marroquin.

A recent Instagram post even made people think that she was already pregnant.

However, Kailyn hasn’t moved ahead with the plans to get pregnant with a baby girl. Instead, she just moved into a brand new home that she built from the ground up.

But one person had an idea. Since Kailyn wasn’t pregnant right now, she and Leah should switch kids for a bit so she could see what life would be like with girls. The fan suggested that Leah take Kailyn’s boys camping and Kailyn could do something fun and girlie with Leah’s three daughters.

In response to the idea, Lowry tagged MTV in the tweet, pointing out that this was indeed a show idea for a special or a Teen Mom 2 spin-off.

MTV has already pursued several spin-offs, including the series that focused on each additional Teen Mom cast member, such as “Being Nathan.” During these episodes, the person in question would get an hour to tell their stories.

Whether MTV will move on this idea has yet to be seen.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.