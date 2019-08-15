Kailyn Lowry breaks her silence about Lindsie Chrisley and her family legal drama

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry tends to stay out of trouble for the most part, but one of her business partners is currently going through some serious legal issues. Rather than ignore her close working relationship with Lindsie Chrisley, Kailyn decided to break her silence about the Chrisley family’s tax and financial issues that have made headlines over the past couple of days.

On Twitter, Kailyn revealed that while she had been contacted by media outlets to comment on the situation, she’s refusing to do so because she’s close friends with Lindsie. She also reveals that Lindsie is her only concern and she’s supporting her privately.

I’ve been contacted by various media outlets regarding the case against the Chrisley Family. Lindsie is my one and only concern in this unfortunate situation, and I am supporting her privately as she navigates through this difficult time. 🤞🏼❤️ — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 14, 2019

As Monsters & Critics has previously revealed, Todd and Julie Chrisley turned themselves in earlier this week following an indictment for tax evasion and bank fraud. Despite proclaiming their innocence, their accountant Peter Tarantino was also charged.

Todd and Julie were later granted bail for $100,000 each. They also had to surrender their passports.

Lindsie herself has also spoken out about the charges against her parents, simply addressing some of the stories that are currently being shared online about her family.

If his mouth is moving a lie is coming out of it. But that’s none of my business 🐸 ☕️ — L i n d s i e C h r i s l e y (@LindsieChrisley) August 15, 2019

Todd Chrisley posted a lengthy message on Instagram to address the situation.

According to a new Fox News report, Lindsie has reportedly been distancing herself from the family. The report claims that her father had been trying to extort her over a sex video allegedly filmed with a Bachelorette star. Todd would later tell Fox News that the family had tried to keep Lindsie’s personal issues private, naming both Robby Hayes and Josh Murray as being her supposed sex partners. However, Lindsie issued a statement through her lawyer.

“It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest,” Lindsie’s attorney Musa M. Ghanayemt revealed at the time. “That is untrue. She was not the source of this information. Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment, and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017. Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution. We will have more to say when the opportunity presents itself.”

For now, Kailyn Lowry is respecting her friendship with Lindsie and is choosing to keep their conversations private.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.