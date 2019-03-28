Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez romance has cooled: Teen Mom couple not in a good place

28th March 2019 1:01 PM ET

On Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry is currently expressing her frustrations over Chris Lopez. She really wants to work things out with him. She’s previously called Chris the man who got away, as he didn’t want a serious relationship with her.

On this season of the show, she told a friend that Chris had mistakenly texted her something that was meant for his ex-girlfriend. It was clear that he wanted to hook up with her again, leaving Lowry heartbroken.

Chris Lopez took to Instagram Live this week, revealing some song lyrics that he was better off without the girl and that he was glad they weren’t together.

“I tweeted song lyrics, ‘Better off without the girl, I’m glad we fell off,'” he shared. “At the time, I kind of felt that way. Like, I ain’t glad we fell off, I’ll be real, I ain’t glad we fell off.”

He also admitted that he and Kailyn were in a terrible place. As for Kailyn, she took to Twitter to share her feelings about the situation, writing that his feelings are none of her business.

Also update: Chris and I don’t speak at all and we communicate through his mom 🙃 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 19, 2019

Lux was born in August 2017, which means he turns two years old this summer. While Chris was around for the birth, the pair have had a rocky relationship. She often shares photos of all three of her kids on Instagram.

Even though Kailyn Lowry and Chris aren’t getting along these days, Kailyn still wants more children. She recently shared her feelings about growing her family, but she didn’t specifically say that she wanted Chris to be the father.

She and Chris share Lux Russell, and she has Isaac with Jo Rivera and Lincoln with Javi Marroquin.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.