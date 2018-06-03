Jim Parsons on Roseanne: Big Bang Theory star weighs in on canceled show

Jim Parsons has said he doesn’t understand why comedian Roseanne Barr posted the racist Tweet that led to her show Roseanne being cancelled.

Parsons’ comments came on a Saturday night episode of The Van Jones Show, which aired on CNN. The Big Bang Theory star had a lot to say about the controversy, touching on an opinion shared by a lot of viewers.

Reading that tweet and reading it several times … I was like, ‘How did you type that?’

As anyone keeping up with Hollywood knows, ABC canceled the Roseanne reboot this week. It came after Roseanne Barr made the racist comment on Twitter, leading to an immediate backlash from the network. ABC and Disney quickly released statements, distancing themselves from the controversial comic.

“The Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons tells @VanJones68 he thought about Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet “on an emotional scale” and wondered, “How did you type that?” https://t.co/3o47PJgTbP pic.twitter.com/yOVxB3Dwze — CNN (@CNN) June 2, 2018

The cancellation of Roseanne due to the antics of its star became a hot topic of conversation on the June 2 episode of The Van Jones Show. This isn’t surprising, as social media, entertainment websites, and even the White House have been discussing what took place. Parsons spoke at length about the topic, touching on more than just his befuddlement at what Barr had done.

It’s OK to say certain things as an elected official right now that it is not necessarily OK to say as an entertainer, and I find that fascinating.

The comments by Jim Parsons on Roseanne will likely be a hot topic next week. There are definitely multiple ways that people are viewing them on social media. With some stating that Barr had done nothing wrong, this isn’t a topic of conversation that will be quieted any time soon.

“The crew, the people you don’t see, the people you don’t know — there are so many people employed…” Actor Jim Parsons tells @VanJones68 about the larger effects of ABC canceling “Roseanne” after its star put out a racist tweet. https://t.co/Ii2e6OXdTV pic.twitter.com/W1k9KeCaWS — CNN (@CNN) June 2, 2018

As seen in the video above, Parsons was also saddened by how many people were losing their jobs due to the cancellation. He even touched on the idea of a Roseanne spin-off, which could certainly be an idea for ABC to consider.

The Big Bang Theory Season 12 will air on CBS this fall.

The Van Jones Show airs Saturday nights at 7/6c on CNN.