Jill Zarin: Her net worth, new boyfriend, and everything else you need to know about RHONY star today

Jill Zarin filmed a scene for last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York, where she sat down with Luann de Lesseps after a game of tennis and talked about life after Bobby Zarin’s death.

During the scene, Zarin talked to Luann about her drinking problem but also revealed that she believes that her late husband Bobby sent her her new boyfriend, Gary Brody.

Since leaving The Real Housewives of New York behind as a full-time housewife after Season 4, Zarin continued to work on her family business, Zarin Fabrics.

On her personal website, she talks about how proud she was of Bobby and his role in growing the family business, which was started by his father Harry Zarin in 1936. In addition to the store, Zarin also owns property in New York on the Upper East Side and a home in the Hamptons. She listed her condo last year for $3.3 million.

Jill Zarin’s net worth is estimated at $35 million, which is likely to be a combination of assets, earnings from Bravo, inheritance and other income.

During the episode last night, Jill also mentioned her new boyfriend Gary. She made the relationship public in December of last year but hasn’t flaunted him on social media too much.

The two bonded over tennis. Bravo reports that Bobby told Jill that she would meet someone special once he passed away.

“He told me what he wanted for me. It was very sad… But he wants me to move on, he wants me to be happy,” Jill revealed to Bravo. “He wants me to work. He wants me to play tennis. He knows I love it and he knows that that’s probably a good place for me to meet a nice guy and he doesn’t want me to be alone. He’s not selfish like that.”

Gary is the owner and president of the Marcraft Apparel Group. He studied at the Benjamin N. Cardozo Schoo of Law and has a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from New York University. He also studied BS Marketing/Transportation Distribution Management at Syracuse University.

Bobby Zarin passed away on January 13, 2018, following a battle with cancer. In honor of her late husband, Jill posted a video on Instagram on the one-year anniversary of his death, revealing that life without him was still tough.

As for Jill’s daughter Ally Shapiro, she graduated from Vanderbilt University a few years ago, before deciding to go into the world of art, pursuing a career as an art dealer.

Even though Jill Zarin’s scene on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York was brief, it was welcomed by fans of the show thanks to the new light it shed on her life today.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.