Gary Brody: Everything you need to know about Jill Zarin’s new boyfriend

Jill Zarin lost her husband, Bobby, earlier this year. The funeral was briefly shown on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Several months have now passed since Bobby Zarin’s death, and Jill Zarin has now found herself a man to date.

Gary Brody was spotted out with the former reality star back in July, and that’s when she confirmed the two were seeing one another.

But who is he, how does he make his money, and what does he do in his free time?

Who is Gary Brody?

Gary Brody has a job in the fashion world. He is the owner and president of Marcraft Apparel Group, a men’s clothing company. Brody also enjoys tennis, something that was apparent when he was spotted with Jill Zarin at Wimbledon.

Here he is at a game in 2015:

Gary can also be seen in the photo below, dressed in the light blue jacket, supporting Jill on the blue carpet at a US Open event.

Gary Brody was once married and has a son and a daughter. Jill Zarin also has a daughter, Ally, who is already grown up.

The Real Housewives of New York City connection

Ironically, Gary Brody has a connection to The Real Housewives of New York City that isn’t Jill Zarin. It was confirmed last week on part one of the reunion that Brody had dated Ramona Singer briefly. She had gone out with him four times while she was in the middle of divorcing Mario Singer and decided she wasn’t ready for a relationship.

Both Jill Zarin and Gary Brody have a lot in common. Their industries are similar and their love for tennis gives them something to enjoy together. In fact, the two played tennis together for years before turning things romantic.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.