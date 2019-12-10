Jessa Duggar reveals that she planned a hospital birth for Ivy Jane on Counting On

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald welcomed their daughter Ivy Jane back in May, but her birth will be featured on tonight’s Counting On.

This time around, Jessa Duggar opted to have a hospital birth. She and Ben Seewald planned to have their midwife there and be in a safe environment after two difficult home births that resulted in a trip to the hospital anyway.

Given that Jessa Duggar typically doesn’t deliver early, she felt she was in the clear when her midwife left town. On top of that, the majority of the Duggar family was in Tennessee to attend a wedding at the same time. Ivy Jane had other plans, and Jessa’s water broke two weeks early.

Back in June, TLC released Jessa Duggar’s birth story for Counting On fans to watch. It revealed that Ivy Jane was born at the Seewald home as Jill Duggar helped her sister labor on the living room couch. After the little girl was born, Jessa was having a tough time getting the bleeding stop and an ambulance was called to rush her to the hospital.

Counting On viewers slammed Jessa Duggar for a third home birth given the difficulties she had with Spurgeon and Henry before Ivy Jane. Social media went wild last week following the previews for the birth episode. Everything from the castor oil to the bleeding out after the birth was discussed.

News that Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald had planned a hospital birth was revealed in a sneak peek clip for tonight’s Counting On. The two discussed what to pack with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, who opted for a hospital birth for their first child Felicity. Ivy Jane had different plans and arrived at the family’s home instead.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.