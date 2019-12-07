Jessa Duggar slammed for another home birth after ambulance is needed on Counting On

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Jessa Duggar is going to welcome her third child on the upcoming episode of Counting On. The previews show that the reality star delivers her daughter at home, but an ambulance is called after complications for Jessa arise.

This is not the first risky delivery for Jessa Duggar, which was noted by several Counting On viewers on social media. Many were not impressed that another hospital visit was required, and many even questioned her decision-making skills at this point.

Jessa has now had two extremely dangerous deliveries in which she almost bled out in her home and had to call an ambulance to rush her o the hospital. And yet she‘s trying to have THIS baby at home too?? I don’t have words. Wait, yes I do. SHE’S A MORON! #CountingOn — AL (@MissSchliez) December 4, 2019

Jessa should just goto the hospital for her babies – she always has an emergency 😳 One day she isn’t going to be so lucky getting help in time. #countingon — Taylor Danielle (@taydcallahan) December 4, 2019

There were also comments about Jessa Duggar and her castor oil smoothie. Using it is controversial and depending on who you speak with, there are varying opinions. Many believe that it is harmful to use while others swear by the method to bring on labor.

Why does @TLC allow not only dangerous home births on their Network but also feature the girls taking castor oil? At the very least a warning is in order #CountingOn — Mistress of All Evil (@krstimsu) December 4, 2019

Several Counting On viewers may have already watched Jessa Duggar’s birth special when it aired back in June. The footage from next week’s episode will be taken from that, with only the highlights shown.

Jill Duggar popped up last week when she was filming Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald as they prepared to welcome their third child. She was the only one in town as the rest of the Duggar family had been in Tennessee for a wedding. Jill stepped up to help her sisters despite her desire to no longer continue being on television.

Along with the arrival of Ivy Jane Seewald, the entire Counting On episode will be emotional. Grandma Mary Duggar died less than a month after Jessa Duggar welcomed her daughter. The news of her passing and her wake and funeral will also be a part of the upcoming show.

Currently, Jessa Duggar is adjusting to having three little ones at home. Ivy Jane Seewald is six months now and her big brothers adore her.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.