Jenni Pulos breaks down in tears as she and Jeff Lewis have huge fight on Flipping Out season finale

Jenni Pulos breaks down in tears on tonight’s season finale of Flipping Out — during an explosive fight with Jeff Lewis.

In emotional scenes, tensions are shown growing between the pair as the episode unfolds.

Then, in heated scenes, Lewis and Pulos are seen travelling in a car, with him remarking animatedly: “There are people who live on f***ing earth, and there are people who live on other planets!”

A camera captures Jenni’s face in the back seat as she becomes overcome with emotions and starts to cry, wiping tears from her eyes.

The Flipping Out season finale is titled The Final Flip and Bravo describes the episode as “the end of the road” for the the pair, who have featured on the show together ever since it first premiered back in 2007.

The episode description reveals: “Jeff and Jenni have it out in what may be the biggest fight of their friendship. Can their relationship survive and will Jeff have any employees left?”

It’s already known that Pulos and Lewis parted ways earlier this year after the rift between them became too serious to fix.

He later alleged that she had filed “abuse and victimization” claims against him, something she strongly denies.

She also said of Lewis reportedly firing her from his company Jeff Lewis Design: “I had no idea it was coming.”

Watch the drama unfold in the Flipping Out season finale trailer below!

Flipping Out airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.