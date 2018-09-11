Jeff Lewis flips at Jenni Pulos in explosive new season of Flipping Out

Jeff Lewis and the Flipping Out cast are back tonight for another season of the Bravo show — and a new trailer reveals some of the drama that unfolded between him and Jenni Pulos.

Things are heated coming into the season this year after Jeff confirmed that he and Jenni Pulos are no longer friends. Usually, the drama on the show is about the scandals in his work, including contractors not doing their jobs or clients being picky about what they want.

But on this season of Flipping Out, Jeff Lewis’ long-term friendship with Jenni Pulos will break down. Bravo has released a new trailer for this season and it shows several scenes with the pair working together.

At one point as the pair sit in a car, Jeff says to Jenni: “I’m going to f***ing lose it. So you’re either going to help me, or you’re going to get out.”

Jenni has yet to address anything that’s happened on Flipping Out or the comments that Lewis recently made. He claimed that Jenni filed abuse claims against him, resulting in a thorough investigation.

Even though it has been reported that Jeff Lewis was eventually cleared, he says he isn’t forgiving her for allegedly putting his business and his family at risk of losing everything.

It’s uncertain at this point whether the alleged abuse was actually filmed for season 11. It’s also unknown whether the claims are related to physical or verbal abuse.

As well as starring on Flipping Out, Jenni Pulos was also an executive producer on the show.

Flipping Out Season 11 premieres tonight, September 11, at 10/9c on Bravo.