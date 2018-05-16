Jenelle Evans skipping Teen Mom 2 reunion: Find out why!

Jenelle Evans has been a ticking bomb since earlier this year when her husband, David Eason, was fired from Teen Mom 2 with only six weeks of filming left. She decided to continue with her filming obligations but attending the reunion isn’t at the top of her priority list.

According to The Ashley, Jenelle Evans will not be attending the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping this weekend. It has been widely discussed that she was considering skipping it because her husband couldn’t be there to support her.

However, speculation has swirled that it could actually be David Eason who doesn’t want her to go to the reunion. He has previously been accused of being “controlling” over the Teen Mom 2 star.

MTV is reportedly trying to accommodate Jenelle by having a Skype call with her to avoid all of the drama and allow her to complete her obligations to the show.

At this point, it looks like Jenelle Evans won’t be changing her mind about heading to New York City for the Teen Mom 2 taping. Her mom Barbara Evans will be there to talk about the season and it is also expected that Nathan Griffith will be on hand to talk about the situation regarding custody of Kaiser, the son he had with Jenelle.

There have been accusations of neglect and abuse which are playing out in this current season now. There has been no confirmation on whether or not Nathan’s mom, Doris, will be in attendance at the reunion.

If Jenelle doesn’t attend, that’s one big source of drama out and the other Teen Mom 2 cast members can relax at least a little bit.

Things were intense at the last reunion, which is being shown on the current season at the moment. Without Jenelle Evans there to side with Briana DeJesus, things may not be as explosive as they were last time around.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.