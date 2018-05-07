David Eason fired from Teen Mom 2: Everything you need to know

Teen Mom 2 returns tonight on MTV — after a huge scandal which rocked the news earlier this year.

David Eason, Jenelle Evans’ husband, was fired from the show in the middle of filming after a homophobic and transphobic rant on Twitter.

It saw him tweet that gay and transgender parents should “start teaching their kids better morals”, with him also appearing to compare LGBT people to fleas.

In one message he said to another Twitter user: “And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent. Because you think you know me?

“LMAO, why don’t you tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals. Oh, I forgot, that’s supposed to be normal.”

Another user then asked in response: “Are you going to teach your children to hate gay and transgender people?”

Eason then responded: “No, I’m going to teach them not to associate with them or be that way… if you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas.”

Eason and Jenelle Evans immediately tried to do damage control, even suggesting his Twitter account had been hacked.

However, MTV issued a statement soon after that confirming he was no longer going to be affiliated with the network or Teen Mom 2 at all.

Official statement from @MTVPress: David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him. — MTV Communications (@MTVPress) February 21, 2018

At that point, with only six weeks of filming left, no one knew what would happen to Jenelle or her spot on the series and there were a huge number of unanswered questions.

@_BrianaDejesus @ChelseaHouska @TM2LeahDawn and @KailLowry I’m hopeful that you refuse to film until @mtv @Viacom and 11th St Production fire Jenelle Evans and David Eason from your show. There’s no place for hate like this. pic.twitter.com/3MWGeHQT2f — ¢няуѕσυℓα (@OHchrYsouLa) February 20, 2018

Fast forward to today and Jenelle has continued to film for the show, but it is unclear if she plans to return after this season.

There is a reunion scheduled to tape at some point this month and there are rumors circulating that she will not attend if David Eason isn’t welcome.

Meanwhile, Jenelle’s mother Barbara is continuing to film Teen Mom 2, and likely will continue to do so whether or not Eason and Evans decided to cut ties with MTV.

Accusations have been thrown by Eason against Barbara, who currently has custody of Jenelle’s oldest child, Jace.

As the season unfolds, David Eason and his behavior will no doubt take front and center.

This is the mid-season return and last time the show was on there were questions about Eason’s temper and control over Jenelle. How the story unfolds remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, we told earlier how the new season of Teen Mom 2 sees Briana DeJesus reveal the truth to Leah Messer about her “getting friendly” with Javi Marroquin.

Briana and Javi are no longer together, after the pair split after only a few months of dating.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.