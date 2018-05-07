Teen Mom 2 sneak peek: Briana DeJesus reveals truth about ‘getting friendly’ with Javi Marroquin

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin are a hot topic on Teen Mom 2. The two were getting close before the mid-season break, and now the truth is about to be revealed.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry were featured on Teen Mom 2 for years. Their relationship and marriage were played out for the entire world to see.

After Lowry had a miscarriage, their marriage deteriorated. Since then, the two have been officially divorced and Kailyn welcomed another child that was not Javi’s.

When Teen Mom 2 added Briana DeJesus to the fold, things became more dramatic. Javi Marroquin greeted her the minute she met to film with all of the cast. Of course, rumors flew that the two were immediately hooking up, but it didn’t start off that way.

Before anything went public, Briana DeJesus told Leah Messer about their friendship. This was while the two were getting hair and makeup done prior to filming for Teen Mom 2. Messer is close with Kailyn Lowry and decided to fill her in on what was talked about. As you can imagine, this didn’t go over well…

In the present, Briana and Javi are no longer together. This was filmed months ago, and the two split after only a few months of dating. When Briana went to get her plastic surgery from Dr. Miami, things fell apart. She blasted Javi because he wanted marriage and she wasn’t ready. There have been words on social media between the two, with Kailyn Lowry also involved.

The Teen Mom 2 reunion is filming at some point this month, and seeing Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin face to face is going to be one of the highlights.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.