Jenelle Evans leaves Twitter behind with the statement ‘depression sucks’

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is no longer ready to share her life on social media. This weekend, Jenelle decided to let her fans know that she was leaving Twitter behind. As it turns out, she feels that everyone is against her.

In one of her final tweets, Jenelle reveals that “everyone hates me” and that “depression sucks.” She also tells her followers that they got what they wanted and hope they are all happy. She also jokingly invites everyone to write about her, but she’s done with Twitter.

Bye Twitter, everyone hates me. Depression sucks and you’ve got what you wanted. Hope you’re happy. Just keep writing about me, but I’m out. ✌🏼 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 10, 2019

It’s uncertain what exactly led up to her decision to leave Twitter behind but in the tweets leading up to her announcement, she was seen defending her every action. In one tweet, she explains that she didn’t throw her kids’ toys away. She was also defending her husband’s new business, saying that David hadn’t done any business under the name Black River.

FYI: I didn’t “throw” my kids toys away. They are still in their rooms and we are donating them to Goodwill like we always do with toys and clothes. 👌🏼💓 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 9, 2019

Black River is where David grew up and was raised in Currie, NC. He hasn’t sold any merchandise and doesn’t even have an online store yet. Y’all hating just to hate. Jumping into conclusions so soon. 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ #Idiots — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 9, 2019

It seems that Jenelle Evans is upset that she’s not getting much support these days from Teen Mom 2 viewers and her Twitter followers. One of the reasons could be that fans are looking for answers as to what happened with Nugget, the family dog. While David was previously accused of shooting the dog, the local police department could find no such evidence. As of right now, the dog remains missing and fans want answers.

Jenelle and David were accused by the local police department of lying about the whole situation as a publicity stunt, something they both deny.

Of course, this is not the first time that Jenelle has threatened to leave Twitter. She has previously deactivated her Twitter account for a week to a month at a time. However, she’s always made it a mission to come back. It’s possible that MTV required her to have a Twitter account to promote the show, but now that she’s not on Teen Mom 2 anymore, she doesn’t have a legal obligation to keep her social media active.

Only time will tell whether she disables her account or comes back in a few weeks to continue promoting her business ventures.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.