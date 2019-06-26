Jenelle Evans’ custody battle could rage on for months as she’s still without her kids

Jenelle Evans and David Eason left court yesterday empty-handed once again as the judge didn’t grant them legal custody of the children that had previously been removed.

The former Teen Mom 2 star and her husband have attended custody hearings at the courthouse for weeks now, but the judge has yet to place the children back with Jenelle.

It’s now being reported that this custody battle could take months of going back and forth as Jenelle continues to fight to get her kids back.

The judge had previously asked that David undergo a psychic evaluation, but it’s unknown whether that has happened.

In May, three children — Maryssa, Kaiser and Ensley — were removed from Jenelle and David’s home after the judge found that Jenelle hadn’t done everything in her power to remove the children from a dangerous situation. It was also ordered that her son Jace, who lives with Jenelle’s mom Barbara, should be kept away from the home.

As we reported yesterday, Jenelle and David were back in court for a custody hearing, but they left the court without the children once again. It’s clear that Jenelle misses her kids, with the former Teen Mom 2 star posting a now-deleted photo of Ensley with the caption “come home.”

When Jenelle and David entered the Columbus County Court, they both ignored reporters who questioned them about what they had done to get their children back.

The children were originally removed by CPS after a judge signed off on an order in the aftermath of David Eason shooting Jenelle’s dog in late April. As a consequence, MTV ended its contract with Jenelle and said she would no longer be filming Teen Mom 2 for the network.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.