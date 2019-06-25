Jenelle Evans and David Eason back in court: Jenelle asks her daughter Ensley to ‘come home’

Jenelle Evans and David Eason went to court again this morning to attend a hearing in their custody battle. The couple lost custody less than two months ago, but they have been in court fighting to get their children back.

Jenelle hasn’t said anything publicly about what happened behind closed doors, but she did post two videos on Instagram of her daughter Ensley, writing, “come home” with a few emojis. She also used the hashtag, “#MommasGirl.”

This entry is the first time Jenelle has posted that she misses her little baby girl, the only of her children that she shares with David Eason.

Jenelle and David previously referred to their lawyers to answer any questions about the case, including what the judge has told the couple to do to get custody of their children once again.

At the present time, Ensley is staying with Jenelle’s mother Barbara and Kaiser is back with his biological father, Nathan Griffith. Jace has always lived with Barbara.

Thanks to Barbara’s help, Ensley has a place to stay, but Jenelle has called her mother one of her biggest enemies in this entire situation.

This morning, the couple walked back into the Columbus County Court for another custody hearing. This hearing marked the first of several this week for the couple, and they were not ready to speak to TMZ about their efforts to get their children back.

Instead, they ignored reporters as they looked stone cold. David sported a brown suit jacket and a dress shirt with a tie. Jenelle wore beige leggings, brown ankle boots, and a button-down shirt with stripes.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.