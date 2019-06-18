Jenelle Evans calls mom her biggest enemy: Former Teen Mom 2 star to speak out on situation

Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 after learning that her husband, David Eason, had shot and killed her dog Nugget for nipping at their daughter Ensley back in late April. Now, Jenelle and David are locked in a battle to get their kids back and according to Jenelle, her mom is one of her biggest enemies but she hasn’t elaborated yet.

Last month, CPS stepped in and removed her two biological children from the home, along with David’s daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship.

Since that time, Jenelle has gone to court in hopes of getting her children back home. She hasn’t said much about the situation other than through statements from her lawyer, but on Twitter, she revealed that she can’t say much.

None of you have no idea what’s going on this very moment. When I can speak I will. I understand where you’re coming from tho. 💓 https://t.co/H6pfngIf6r — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) June 16, 2019

Evans reveals that no Teen Mom 2 fans can understand what she’s going through. She also explained that none of her followers have any idea what is going on, including what the judge is saying.

Jenelle’s mother Barbara is currently responsible for both Jace and Ensley. While she has had legal custody of Jace for almost his entire life, Ensley was placed with Barbara after CPS removed her from Jenelle’s care.

Many Teen Mom 2 fans have reminded Jenelle that if it wasn’t for Barbara, Ensley would possibly be staying with strangers. But that hasn’t made Jenelle change her mind about her mother.

On Twitter, she revealed that her mother was actually her biggest enemy.

She’s my biggest enemy actually but thank you for support 💓 https://t.co/KAYZHFChAW — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) June 15, 2019

Jenelle Evans hasn’t explained why her mother is currently her biggest enemy since she’s caring for Jenelle’s two children. Barbara is actually being a huge help for Jenelle and David, as they can see their children during scheduled visitation. Plus, they know where their children are and they know they are safe.

Kaiser is currently staying with his biological father, Nathan Griffith. A judge hasn’t given a timeline as to when the children could possibly return home to Jenelle.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.