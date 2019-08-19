Jenelle Evans claims nothing will stop her from launching business in September

Jenelle Evans has big plans to launch her business in September after she learned she had been fired from Teen Mom 2. MTV announced that they were ceasing all production with Evans and her husband David Eason after he was accused of shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget.

While MTV already had ceased filming Eason months before, this accusation was enough for the network to pull the plug completely on the couple, ending Jenelle’s time with MTV after almost a decade.

Since learning of her departure from Teen Mom 2, Jenelle has worked hard to create additional income streams. One of them being the relaunch of her JE Cosmetics. She recently revealed she was launching during New York Fashion Week on September 19, but she posted an Instagram post this weekend with false information.

In the post, Jenelle reveals that despite rumors, her event isn’t canceled. Over the weekend, Jenelle learned that someone was trying to cancel her event, even though it was private.

“NOT CANCELLED!!! I know there are a lot of rumors circulating about the @jecosmeticsinc launch. The launch to the PUBLIC soon, preorders will begin before that and soon will be announced. The launch party I’ve decided to do is a PRIVATE event. Do not believe the rumors others are posting onto their pages or into the media,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “Nothing will stop us!”

Flirt Beauty Boutique was originally scheduled to host the event but announced this weekend on Facebook that they were no longer moving ahead with JE Cosmetics launch party.

In a statement posted on the company’s Facebook page, Flirt Beauty Boutique stated that the company had no idea what Jenelle and her husband David Eason had been connected to in the past and the company did not support such brutality. It appears that the company is just now learning about the accusations against David.

This event has been cancelled. Our salon was unaware of her and her husband have done or have been connected to, and in… Posted by Flirt Beauty Boutique on Saturday, August 17, 2019

It seems that she’s determined to make it work and have a successful launch. After being cut from Teen Mom 2, Jenelle had to say goodbye to a big paycheck from MTV. She’s been working on solutions to make up for that money, including her planned makeup launch and doing a YouTube show where she shares her life after MTV.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.