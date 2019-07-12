Jenelle Evans filming her own footage, it will not air on MTV

Jenelle Evans may no longer be filming for MTV and Teen Mom 2, but she has plans of returning to the small screen and telling her story the way she wants it to be told. Jenelle has been documenting her journey through this entire incident where David Eason allegedly shot and killed the family dog Nugget after it nipped at Ensley.

Jenelle lost her gig with MTV and her children were removed from her care for almost five weeks, as a judge determined whether the home was indeed safe for the children to live in.

And throughout this whole idea, Jenelle has filmed her experiences. She claims she has been documenting her own story so she can tell it the way she wants it told. But she doesn’t have a place where she can air the footage.

“She’s let it be known that she’s planning to have her own show. She’s been filming her life during this custody battle because she feels that’s the only way to get her truth out there. She has not said where the footage will air but it’s not going to be on MTV,” a source tells Hollywood Life about Jenelle’s plans to get back on television.

While she has previously talked about possibly reviving her YouTube show, it sounds like she wants a bigger platform, such as a television network.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories this past weekend, Jenelle revealed that she is working on a few projects to replace her MTV income. One of those plans could be to sell the rights to her footage so she can tell her story the way she wants it told.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.