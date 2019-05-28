Jenelle Evans and David Eason custody battle: Judge rules against couple in bid to get kids back

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been in courts over five days in hopes of getting their children back home. A few weeks ago, Child Protective Services decided to remove Jenelle’s children from her care in North Carolina and she’s been working with her lawyer to regain full custody of her kids.

However, a North Carolina judge has ruled against the couple today, revealing that they will not be getting custody of their children — at least not right now.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Round-Up, Jenelle and David Eason will not be bringing their kids home after the judge ruled that the children stay with their caregivers. The ruling today is only for temporary custody, however, meaning Jenelle and David still have legal rights to their kids.

While Kaiser is currently living with his biological father Nathan Griffith, Ensley was placed with Barbara, Jenelle’s mother. Jace has lived with Barbara for most of his life, as she has legal custody of him. David’s daughter Maryssa is with her maternal grandmother.

“The judge deemed Jenelle and David’s not credible,” a source tells the website. “He also told Jenelle that she did not do her job as a mother to protect her kids.”

The source also tells the website that Jenelle was shocked that the judge wasn’t ruling in her favor. Apparently, she had felt very confident that the judge would give her custody, and that this was all a misunderstanding.

While Jenelle had previously said that divorce was on the table with David, the judge reportedly put the blame on Jenelle, revealing that “at this point, it doesn’t matter if she left him or not, because she failed to protect her kids.”

Both Jenelle Evans and David Eason are said to be due back in court on Tuesday next week to learn what they have to do to regain custody of their children. While the judge hasn’t outlined the steps just yet, it sounds like it could be a long journey for her.

Teen Mom 2 has wrapped for the season.