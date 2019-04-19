Jasmine Arteaga Sorge on American Idol – Little Women: LA star tried to make it big on singing competition

Before Jasmine Arteaga Sorge found fame on reality TV, she was trying to be singer. She even auditioned on Season 3 of American Idol and did a pretty good job.

Jasmine was just 18 years old when she belted out Christina Aguilera’s I Turn To You for her American Idol audition. While Paula Abdul wasn’t present for the audition, both Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson said yes to the young Jasmine Arteaga and she moved forward to the next round.

The Little Women: LA star wasn’t seen on-screen much after her first audition but she did manage to make it to Hollywood. Sadly, she was sent home after the group round but proof of her American Idol audition still exists and can be seen below.

Who knows what would have happened if Jasmine Arteaga Sorge made it beyond the group round on American Idol. Instead, she ended up landing a spot on the Little Women: LA cast and we get to see her every week on Lifetime.

Jasmine isn’t the only Little Women: LA star to try her hand at singing. Former cast member Briana Renee also belted out a tune or two and as she was exiting the show in 2018, she released a song called Cage that got a bit of attention.

Recently, Jasmine shared with Monsters & Critics that she has plans to launch her own businesses selling eyelashes and wigs. She even talked about an interest in doing a makeup collaboration. Should she consider getting back into singing too?

