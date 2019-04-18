Little Women: LA exclusive – Jasmine Arteaga Sorge talks business, shares plans for wigs and lashes

Little Women: LA Season 8 is in full swing and the ladies are off to a great start. Ahead of the season, Monsters & Critics asked all of the cast members a few questions and they answered. Jasmine Arteaga Sorge was kind enough to film her response and share it with us this week.

Monsters & Critics asked Jasmine if she had any plans to start her own business like so many of her Little Women: LA castmates and it turns out that she does. Not only that, but Jasmine’s planned business ventures are really exciting!

“I have definitely been wanting to start my own business,” Jasmine told us exclusively. “I definitely would love to have my own lash line and maybe have some sort of a wig collection. I might have something in the works.”

Jasmine went on to share that she’s been looking into her options as far as wigs and lashes. She also told us that lashes are her thing, so don’t be too surprised if she starts promoting a line soon.

The Little Women: LA star also teased that she’d like to do a makeup collaboration if she can find a makeup line that will take her seriously. A makeup line, you say? That sounds pretty amazing too.

When Jasmine is ready to launch any of these products, Monsters & Critics would love to be involved in reviewing them. We’re just putting that out there…

Check out the entire video below to see what else she had to say about Jasmine’s business plans.

Little Women: LA airs Thursdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.