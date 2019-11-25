Jade Cline graduates from school, gets support from Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus

Jade Cline from Teen Mom 2 has plenty to celebrate these days. Not only did she have a successful run on the show, but she’s also done with her schooling. She shared the news on Instagram, revealing she’s now a licensed cosmetologist, which means she can now get a job to care for her daughter.

She posed for photos with her diploma under a row of balloons that spelled out “congrats.”

Jade even took the time to reply to fans, who asked her questions about her schooling, including one who asked her about taking the state board test.

“Yes & passed them. You have to take state board and psi for the state to obtain your cosmetology license,” Jade replied.

Jade even got support from her fellow Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus.

“Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaassss Jade!” Briana replied to the post.

It appears that Briana was the only one who wrote on Jade’s Instagram post from the Teen Mom 2 cast.

As Monsters & Critics has previously reported, Jade shared the news that she was almost done school a few weeks ago, when she posted that she only had 48 hours left before she was done. She got those hours done and now she’s a proud graduate.

However, Cline didn’t reveal whether she had a job lined up or if she wanted to start her own business, following in the footsteps of other Teen Mom stars.

She did, however, thank everyone for the opportunity to be on Teen Mom 2. In a post from early November, she thanked everyone for allowing her to share her story.

There has been no word on whether or not Jade Cline will be on Teen Mom 2 next season. MTV hasn’t shared any details about how the show will move forward, given that Jenelle Evans is now single. The reason she wasn’t filming was David Eason, a man who she’s now divorcing.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.