Jade Cline is graduating soon: Could Teen Mom 2 star be headed to reality television full time?

Jade Cline got to share her journey as a teenage mother on this season of Teen Mom 2. While she was initially labeled as Jenelle Evans’ replacement after MTV decided to end their contract with the long-time reality star, Jade has found herself a nice home on the show.

It’s no secret that Jade struggled on this season of Teen Mom 2, as she couldn’t trust her boyfriend, got caught up with the cops, and felt like a single mom. However, she’s now revealing that she stuck with her schooling and she is now just hours away from being done.

Jade shared the news on social media this week, revealing that she only had 42 hours left of her cosmetology education before she could graduate.

Great job!!! Cosmetology is hard because so many hours but with a child and a hectic life I couldn't imagine keep up the good work girl!!! — MrsMiller (@Melissa03057088) November 17, 2019

As one person wrote to her in support, cosmetology is hard because it requires many hours and hard work. And with a hectic life and a small child, it’s amazing that Jade Cline could do it all.

While it surely hasn’t been easy, getting her education completed should be praised, as many of the original Teen Mom stars don’t use their education.

And now the question remains – will she actually use her education to get a job? While many of the Teen Mom stars have some kind of education or professional training, they aren’t working. Instead, they are relying on MTV for a paycheck.

Since Jade has only been on the show for a single season, it may be a gamble to rely on MTV for money. In other words, it may be smart for her to find a job and save her MTV money so she can care for her daughter. As proven with Jenelle Evans, you never know when MTV will suddenly end the contract.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.